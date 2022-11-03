See All Oncologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Jennifer O'Stasik, MD

Medical Oncology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer O'Stasik, MD

Dr. Jennifer O'Stasik, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. O'Stasik works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Stasik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Park Clinic
    1245 S Utica Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 579-3850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital Claremore
  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteopenia
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Anemia
Osteopenia
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jennifer O'Stasik, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447385091
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scott & White Hospital, Temple,Tx
    Residency
    • St. John Medical Center, Tulsa, Ok
    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma, College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer O'Stasik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Stasik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Stasik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Stasik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Stasik works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. O'Stasik’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Stasik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Stasik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Stasik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Stasik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

