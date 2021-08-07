Overview of Dr. Jennifer Owen, MD

Dr. Jennifer Owen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their residency with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center



Dr. Owen works at Owen Health Group in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.