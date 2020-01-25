See All Dermatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jennifer Parish, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Parish, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Parish works at Parish Dermatology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Parish Dermatology
    1845 Walnut St Ste 1650, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
    Insurance Accepted

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Jan 25, 2020
    Terrific doctor and great office staff
    Susan — Jan 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Parish, MD

    Dermatology
    25 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1164412144
    Education & Certifications

    Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Rush University Medical Center
    Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Parish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parish accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Parish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parish works at Parish Dermatology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Parish’s profile.

    Dr. Parish has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Parish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

