Dr. Jennifer Parish, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Parish, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Parish Dermatology1845 Walnut St Ste 1650, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific doctor and great office staff
About Dr. Jennifer Parish, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Rush University Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
