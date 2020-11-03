Overview of Dr. Jennifer Pate, MD

Dr. Jennifer Pate, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Pate works at TOTAL INPATIENT SERVICES in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.