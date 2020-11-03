Dr. Jennifer Pate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Pate, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Inpatient Consultants of Texas Pllc.4545 Post Oak Place Dr Ste 130, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 960-8008
Texas Premiere Hospitalist Services PA6624 Fannin St Ste 2335, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 519-1103
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Pate for several years now. I find her to be a good listener with sound advise. I am comfortable having her as a therapist and would highly recommend her services. Dorothy in H.Town 2020
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Pate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pate accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pate.
