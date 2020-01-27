See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Richardson, TX
Dr. Jennifer Patterson, MD

Internal Medicine
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Patterson, MD

Dr. Jennifer Patterson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Patterson works at Bannister Patterson & Paul Mds in Richardson, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patterson's Office Locations

    J. Gabrielle P. Patterson M.d. P.A.
    403 W Campbell Rd Ste 410, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 498-8670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Plano
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Shingles
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Shingles

Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Shingles
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Jan 27, 2020
    She takes the time to know her patients! Dr. Patterson has earned my respect and trust.
    Michael Rumsey — Jan 27, 2020
    About Dr. Jennifer Patterson, MD

    Internal Medicine
    26 years of experience
    English
    1943221510
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Texas At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patterson works at Bannister Patterson & Paul Mds in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Patterson’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

