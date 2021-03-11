Overview of Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD

Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Payne works at Medical Center Clinic - Urology in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.