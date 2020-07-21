See All Allergists & Immunologists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Jennifer Pedicano, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Pedicano, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Pedicano works at Pulmonary & Medical Associates in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Clinton, MD, Alexandria, VA and Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary and Medical Associates of Northern Virginia Ltd.
    500 W ANNANDALE RD, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 521-6662
  2. 2
    Clinton
    9015 Woodyard Rd Ste 209A, Clinton, MD 20735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 893-0083
  3. 3
    Alexandria & Clinton Allergy Associates, P.C.
    7906 Andrus Rd Ste 7, Alexandria, VA 22306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 360-8881
  4. 4
    Alexandria & Clinton Allergy Associates, P.C.
    11350 Pembrooke Sq Ste 304, Waldorf, MD 20603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 360-8881
  5. 5
    Sawsan A Talib MD
    510 W Annandale Rd, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 521-6662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Treatment frequency



Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Pedicano, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568638229
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
