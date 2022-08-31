Dr. Jennifer Pennoyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennoyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Pennoyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Pennoyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Pennoyer works at
Locations
-
1
Peter C. Donshik M.d. P.c.47 Jolley Dr, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 243-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pennoyer?
Consistency in Healthcare practice is challenging at best yet Dr. Pennoyer and her talented staff continue to exceed expectations at every turn for over 10 years. Thank you. Brava/ Bravo Team!!
About Dr. Jennifer Pennoyer, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1982665725
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pennoyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pennoyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pennoyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pennoyer works at
Dr. Pennoyer has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennoyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
165 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennoyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennoyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennoyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennoyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.