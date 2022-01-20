Overview

Dr. Jennifer Perone, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Perone works at Surgical Dermatology Associates Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.