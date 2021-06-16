Dr. Jennifer Perryman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perryman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Perryman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Perryman, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Perryman works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology of Northern Colorado - Fort Collins - Timberline3726 S Timberline Rd Ste 101, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perryman?
Dr Perryman is smart, kind, thorough and a dedicated physician. As a physician myself, I really appreciated her care and intellectual approach!
About Dr. Jennifer Perryman, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1891913372
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Hanover College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perryman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perryman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perryman works at
Dr. Perryman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perryman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Perryman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perryman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perryman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perryman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.