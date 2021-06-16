See All Dermatologists in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Jennifer Perryman, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (37)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Perryman, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.

Dr. Perryman works at Dermatology of Northern Colorado - Fort Collins in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology of Northern Colorado - Fort Collins - Timberline
    3726 S Timberline Rd Ste 101, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Poudre Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Hives
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Hives

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Jennifer Perryman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891913372
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Hanover College
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Perryman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perryman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perryman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perryman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perryman works at Dermatology of Northern Colorado - Fort Collins in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Dr. Perryman’s profile.

    Dr. Perryman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perryman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Perryman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perryman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perryman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perryman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

