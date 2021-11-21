Dr. Jennifer Petersen-Goldspiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petersen-Goldspiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Petersen-Goldspiel, MD
Dr. Jennifer Petersen-Goldspiel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
IU Health Bloomington Hospital2651 E Discovery Pkwy, Bloomington, IN 47408 Directions (812) 676-4144
Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital2900 16th St, Bedford, IN 47421 Directions (812) 676-4144
Premiere Healthcare LLC550 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 355-6900
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Petersen was an amazing doc. She made me feel comfortable and expressed concern for my concerns. I felt like the recommendations she made to me were the same ones she would make for her own son. I will definitely continue to go back to her.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Rush Presby St Luke's Med Ctr
- Rush Medical College
Dr. Petersen-Goldspiel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petersen-Goldspiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petersen-Goldspiel works at
Dr. Petersen-Goldspiel has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petersen-Goldspiel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Petersen-Goldspiel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petersen-Goldspiel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petersen-Goldspiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petersen-Goldspiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.