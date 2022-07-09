Dr. Jennifer Phy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Phy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Phy, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Intensive Care Unit602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 775-8200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Tech Phys OB/GYN Clinic of Lubbock, Lubbock, TX3502 9th St # B10, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 743-4256
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Phy. She is very professional and accomodating. She answers all my questions and makes me feel at ease when we are face to face. The clinic staff are very good too. Answers all questions and concerns via the portal in a very timely manner. Although the wait time for your first visit is almost a year, it is worth the wait!!! I got lucky they called me if I wanted to participate in a study and that cut down my waiting to 6mos which is not bad at all.
About Dr. Jennifer Phy, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841280138
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Coll Med Mayo Clin
- University Mc Tx Tech University Hlth Scis Ctr
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phy speaks Spanish.
