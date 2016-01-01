Dr. Jennifer Pollard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Pollard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Pollard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Pollard works at
Locations
-
1
Central Office904 West Ave Ste 109, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 814-0148
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollard?
About Dr. Jennifer Pollard, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1417915802
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollard accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollard works at
Dr. Pollard speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.