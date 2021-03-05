See All Dermatologists in Medina, OH
Dr. Jennifer Popovsky, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (30)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Popovsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Medina Hospital and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.

Dr. Popovsky works at The Dermatologic Surgery Center Of Northeast Ohio Inc in Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology, Surgery & Cosmetics of Northeast Ohio
    1133 Medina Rd Ste 100, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 239-4350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Medina Hospital
  • Summa Health System - Akron Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AultCare
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • SummaCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jennifer Popovsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1952307324
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • James Cancer Hosp OSU Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Popovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popovsky works at The Dermatologic Surgery Center Of Northeast Ohio Inc in Medina, OH. View the full address on Dr. Popovsky’s profile.

    Dr. Popovsky has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Popovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popovsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

