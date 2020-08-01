See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Jennifer Preston, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Preston, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (19)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Preston, MD

Dr. Jennifer Preston, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Preston works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Madura II, MD
Dr. James Madura II, MD
5.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Kunam Reddy, MB BS
Dr. Kunam Reddy, MB BS
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. David Etzioni, MD
Dr. David Etzioni, MD
3.7 (21)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Preston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Banner University Medical Group
    1441 N 12th St Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 521-5969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ventral Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Preston?

    Aug 01, 2020
    Dr, Preston performed dual hernia repairs on me on July 20, 2020 after being delayed once due to elective surgerys stopped. In our pre-surgery consultations she showed to be very confident, very knowledgeable to the aspects of my surgery. She fully explained what I would expect and she took time to fully answer all my questions to my satisfaction. She talked to me in the pre-opt and again showed her confidence. She went over completely what to expect and checked all the 'graffiti' draw on me by surgery staff to ensure all knew where the repairs were needed. She contacted me by phone appointment about a week and a half post surgery. Her and her staff asked a lot of questions as to my post surgery condition. She again showed her and confidence. She and her staff answered all my questions. I would definitely contact Dr. Preston if I need any surgery in the future. And all this during the covid pandemic. I want to also thank and high five all of Dr. Preston's staff
    — Aug 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Preston, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Preston, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Preston to family and friends

    Dr. Preston's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Preston

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Preston, MD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Preston, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902066111
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health & Science University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Preston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Preston has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Preston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Preston works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Preston’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Preston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Preston, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.