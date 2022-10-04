Overview of Dr. Jennifer Price, DPM

Dr. Jennifer Price, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Price works at Village Podiatry Centers in Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.