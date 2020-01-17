Dr. Jennifer Pugliese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugliese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Pugliese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Pugliese, MD
Dr. Jennifer Pugliese, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LSU Med Ctr and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pugliese works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pugliese's Office Locations
-
1
Southern OBGYN155 Hospital Dr Ste 410, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 235-4460Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pugliese?
I had to change my doctor after mine of 30 years retired. 2 kids and 3 surgeries later, i was very upset about having to do this. i researched and came upon dr pugliese. i cannot say enough good things about her. very nice, professional, office staff is great....best decision i made was to see her. i highly reccomend
About Dr. Jennifer Pugliese, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1235267279
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- LSU Med Ctr
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pugliese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pugliese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pugliese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pugliese works at
Dr. Pugliese has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugliese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugliese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugliese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugliese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugliese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.