Dr. Jennifer Pugliese, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (39)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Pugliese, MD

Dr. Jennifer Pugliese, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LSU Med Ctr and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Pugliese works at Southern OBGYN in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Pugliese's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern OBGYN
    155 Hospital Dr Ste 410, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 235-4460
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Breech Position
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Preeclampsia
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Infertility
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Mastodynia
Menstrual Migraine
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Trichomoniasis
Uterine Cancer
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Jennifer Pugliese, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235267279
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Carolinas Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LSU Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Pugliese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugliese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pugliese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pugliese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pugliese works at Southern OBGYN in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Pugliese’s profile.

    Dr. Pugliese has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugliese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugliese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugliese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugliese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugliese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

