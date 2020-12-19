Dr. Jennifer Quimby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quimby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Quimby, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Quimby, MD
Dr. Jennifer Quimby, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Quimby works at
Dr. Quimby's Office Locations
-
1
Kitsap Obgyn Pllc9750 Levin Rd NW # 101, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quimby?
I had the most amazing experience with Dr. Quimby. As a first time mom, my provider had left the practice when I was 34 weeks along, and Dr. Quimby took me on as her patient as if I was with her all along. She is the most personable doctor I’ve ever had (which sadly, is very hard to find now a days), and I really felt validated as a patient rather than a statistical number. She did my C-section flawlessly, and I recovered very quickly. She explains everything in detail and for the first time, I wasn’t hesitant to ask questions at the doctors and I didn’t feel stupid for asking. I would recommend her to any women looking for an OBGYN.
About Dr. Jennifer Quimby, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1356525802
Education & Certifications
- Exempla St Joseph Hosp
- Exempla St Joseph Hosp|Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quimby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quimby accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Quimby using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Quimby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quimby works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Quimby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quimby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quimby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quimby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.