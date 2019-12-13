See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Newport News, VA
Dr. Jennifer Ragi, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Ragi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.

Dr. Ragi works at Peninsula Dermatology in Newport News, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists
    11844 Rock Landing Dr Ste B, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 762-7600
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Peninsula Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center
    475 McLaws Cir Ste 1, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 259-9466
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2019
    Her examinations are more thorough than any I have ever had. She identified several cancerous areas in their early stages which allowed removal with minimal surgery. She is very pleasant and easy to talk to.
    Bernadette Ann Lackey — Dec 13, 2019
    About Dr. Jennifer Ragi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851390660
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

