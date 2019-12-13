Dr. Jennifer Ragi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ragi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ragi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.
Dr. Ragi works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists11844 Rock Landing Dr Ste B, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (276) 762-7600Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Peninsula Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center475 McLaws Cir Ste 1, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 259-9466Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ragi?
Her examinations are more thorough than any I have ever had. She identified several cancerous areas in their early stages which allowed removal with minimal surgery. She is very pleasant and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Jennifer Ragi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851390660
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ragi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ragi works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.