Overview

Dr. Jennifer Rajan, MD is a Dermatologist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Rajan works at BERNARDINO MEDICAL ASSOC in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.