Dr. Jennifer Rajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Rajan, MD is a Dermatologist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Bernardino Medical Assoc1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 215, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (609) 799-1600
Yardley Dermatology Associates903 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 579-6155
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Rajan, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, German
- 1477509511
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajan speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.
