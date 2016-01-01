Dr. Jennifer Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ramos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.
Jennifer M. Amaral MD PA5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 300, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 442-2442
Texas A&m University6300 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 825-2601
Driscoll Children's Hospital3533 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 694-5000
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306806757
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Driscoll Children's Hospital
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
