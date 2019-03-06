Dr. Jennifer Ratcliffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratcliffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ratcliffe, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ratcliffe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Ratcliffe works at
Locations
Advanced Fertility Associates1111 Sonoma Ave Ste 214, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 575-5831
Norcal Neurosurgery Group4690 Hoen Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 575-5831
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She was fantastic, knowledgable and spent lots of time with me!
About Dr. Jennifer Ratcliffe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- UC San Francisco
- University of California-San Francisco
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratcliffe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratcliffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratcliffe works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratcliffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratcliffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.