Dr. Jennifer Ratcliffe, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Ratcliffe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Ratcliffe works at Advanced Fertility Associates in Santa Rosa, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Fertility Associates
    1111 Sonoma Ave Ste 214, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
  2. 2
    Norcal Neurosurgery Group
    4690 Hoen Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Infertility Evaluation
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Mar 06, 2019
She was fantastic, knowledgable and spent lots of time with me!
— Mar 06, 2019
About Dr. Jennifer Ratcliffe, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1043261027
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of California-San Francisco
Residency
  • UC San Francisco
Internship
  • University of California-San Francisco
Medical Education
  • Tufts U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Ratcliffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratcliffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ratcliffe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ratcliffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ratcliffe works at Advanced Fertility Associates in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ratcliffe’s profile.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratcliffe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratcliffe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratcliffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratcliffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

