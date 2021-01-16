Overview

Dr. Jennifer Rea, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



Dr. Rea works at Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.