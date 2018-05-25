See All General Surgeons in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Jennifer Reed, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (36)
Map Pin Small Norfolk, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Reed, MD

Dr. Jennifer Reed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They completed their fellowship with Anne Arundel Medical Center

Dr. Reed works at Sentara Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sentara Surgery Specialist
    6251 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 300, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 261-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 25, 2018
    May 25, 2018
Wonderful doctor. Great breast surgeon. Saved my life. Smart, kind, professiona. Cares about her patientsl. BEVERLY HORNICK
    Beverly Hornick in Virginia beach, VA — May 25, 2018
    About Dr. Jennifer Reed, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1003923004
    Education & Certifications

    • Anne Arundel Medical Center
    • Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University
    • Medical College of Virginia at Virginia Commonwealth University
    • General Surgery
