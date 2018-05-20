Dr. Reeve has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Reeve, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Reeve, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They completed their residency with Ohio State University Medical Center
The Womens Clinic of Northern Colorado1107 S Lemay Ave Ste 300, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 493-7442
Women's Clinic of Northern Colorado2500 Rocky Mountain Ave Ste 150, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 493-7442
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
I was having heavy non stop bleeding. Dr. Jennifer Reeves suggested I do a D&C and an endometrium ablation instead of a Hysterectomy, it was the best decision for sure. It was a fast procedure, Recovery was easy. I had a little discomfort the first few days, I took a couple pain pills the first day just as a precautionary. Had my post op appt and everything was great. Haven’t had any bleeding since and I haven’t been on any medication since. Very Caring & Professional Office
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Ohio State University Medical Center
Dr. Reeve accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeve. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeve.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.