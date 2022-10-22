Overview of Dr. Jennifer Reitz, MD

Dr. Jennifer Reitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Reitz works at Arizona Advanced Surgery, Mesa, AZ in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.