Dr. Jennifer Reitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Reitz's Office Locations
Mesa2945 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 969-4138Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Advanced Surgical Associates3367 S Mercy Rd Ste 210, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 969-4138
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- CopperPoint Mutual
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reitz?
I was referred to Dr Reitz from my PA as we started testing and found out I had breast cancer. Dr Reitz was amazing throughout the entire process. She was proactive in her communication in letting me know what to expect and keeping me informed along the way. The number of times she called me herself to give me results and make sure I understood what was happening, is so appreciated. She took charge and got me going on testing, referred me to my oncologist, and also my reconstructive surgeon; and just in general made me feel very cared for and comfortable throughout my process of having lumpectomies and then finally a double mastectomy. Couldn’t have picked a better surgeon to take me through this. I would highly recommend her and will see her again if needed in the future.
About Dr. Jennifer Reitz, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1528280583
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Medical Center, 7474 Broadway Ww 723, Seattle, Wa 98122
- University of South Dakota
- Augustana Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reitz has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Reitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reitz.
