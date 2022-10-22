See All General Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Jennifer Reitz, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (32)
Map Pin Small Mesa, AZ
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Reitz, MD

Dr. Jennifer Reitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Reitz works at Arizona Advanced Surgery, Mesa, AZ in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reitz's Office Locations

    Mesa
    2945 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 969-4138
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Advanced Surgical Associates
    3367 S Mercy Rd Ste 210, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 969-4138

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Reitz, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528280583
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Swedish Medical Center, 7474 Broadway Ww 723, Seattle, Wa 98122
    Medical Education
    • University of South Dakota
    Undergraduate School
    • Augustana Hosp
