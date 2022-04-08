Dr. Jennifer Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Richardson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Richardson, MD
Dr. Jennifer Richardson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mary Rutan Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
Columbus Arthritis Center Inc.1211 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 465-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Rutan Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has been providing excellent care for me since 2009. For the past six years I have in Central Kentucky and I still monthly travel to the Columbus Arthritis Center for my treatments and when I have an appt with Dr. Richardson. I have had arthritis for forty four years and I would not go anywhere else.
About Dr. Jennifer Richardson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
