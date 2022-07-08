Dr. Jennifer Ridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ridge, MD is a Dermatologist in Middletown, OH. They completed their residency with Wright State University
Dr. Ridge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Dermatology210 N Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042 Directions (513) 424-7231Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ridge?
I was extremely satisfied with my experience. Dr. Ridge and her staff were very professional and efficient. Dr. Ridge was informative and comforting and the staff's attention to patient care was exceptional. Their efforts made me feel comfortable and calm in a stressful situation.
About Dr. Jennifer Ridge, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1932192515
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University
- Ohio State University College Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ridge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ridge works at
Dr. Ridge has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Dermatitis Due to Drugs , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.