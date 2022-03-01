Overview

Dr. Jennifer Rivard, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Rivard works at Dermatology Specialists of Brighton in Brighton, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.