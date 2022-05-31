Overview

Dr. Jennifer Bell, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, St. Vincent's Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Bell works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

