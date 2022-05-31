See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Jennifer Bell, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Bell, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, St. Vincent's Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Bell works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Jefferson St, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-1212
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 576-6177
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Sinusitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Acute Sinusitis
Anemia
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 31, 2022
Dr. Bell is the best of the best. I trust her completely. I am always taken in for my appointments right on time. Prescription refills and any insurance paperwork etc. are handled quickly and efficiently every time. The nurses feel like friends - extremely qualified, knowledgeable and professional friends. I met Dr. Bell for the first time when I was hospitalized unexpectedly and she is continuing to handle my care. I felt a flood of relief during a very difficult time on our first meeting in the hospital back in March of 2022. She is an amazing physician and extremely patient with my many questions. I never feel rushed and she treats me like a valued member of my health care team. She has made a huge positive impact on my recovery in all aspects. I know I am in phenomenal hands with Dr. Bell and could not recommend her more highly.
Hilary Fitzpatrick — May 31, 2022
Photo: Dr. Jennifer Bell, MD
About Dr. Jennifer Bell, MD

Specialties
  • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285054171
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

