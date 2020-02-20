Overview

Dr. Jennifer Rivera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Rivera works at Dignity Health Medical Group Stockton in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.