Dr. Jennifer Roberts, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Roberts, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in South Bend, IN.
Locations
-
1
South Bend Family Dental Care1605 N Ironwood Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 253-9618Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My last Dentist I always had pain with the needles NOT with Dr Roberts. Thank you
About Dr. Jennifer Roberts, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Purdue University
