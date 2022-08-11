Dr. Rolef has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Rolef, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Rolef, MD
Dr. Jennifer Rolef, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Rolef works at
Dr. Rolef's Office Locations
Princeton Longevity Medical Group of Virginia LLC8503 Arlington Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 208-4200
- 2 8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 500, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-7040
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (571) 472-7040
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rolef was very clear in helping deal with my concerns. She successfully operated and my condition now is fine.
About Dr. Jennifer Rolef, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rolef accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rolef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rolef works at
Dr. Rolef has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rolef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rolef. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rolef.
