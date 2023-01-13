Overview

Dr. Jennifer Romero, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Romero works at Cardiac & VeinwoRx in Weston, FL with other offices in Labelle, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.