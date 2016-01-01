Dr. Roszkowski accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennifer Roszkowski, DO
Dr. Jennifer Roszkowski, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- UnitedHealthCare
- Hospital Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Temple University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
