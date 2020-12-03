Dr. Jennifer Rubatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Rubatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Rubatt, MD
Dr. Jennifer Rubatt, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center and North Colorado Medical Center.
Dr. Rubatt works at
Dr. Rubatt's Office Locations
-
1
Mckee Medical Center2000 Boise Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 810-3894MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- McKee Medical Center
- North Colorado Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubatt?
Dr. Rubatt is an outstanding gynecological oncologist and we are very fortunate to have such an expert in Northern Colorado. She treated my then-83 year old mother for stage IIIc ovarian cancer with aggressive therapy, as my mother requested. I am pleased to say that it has been six years since my mother's diagnosis and she remains cancer-free. Dr. Rubatt was compassionate, thorough, explained my mother's options in clear language and supported her decisions for treatment. As a medical professional (veterinarian) I would trust Dr. Rubatt with my care.
About Dr. Jennifer Rubatt, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1831201540
Education & Certifications
- MaGee Womens Hosp-U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Med Coll of WI
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubatt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubatt works at
Dr. Rubatt has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.