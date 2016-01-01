Overview of Dr. Jennifer Rucci, MD

Dr. Jennifer Rucci, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC.



Dr. Rucci works at ONSITE CARE in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.