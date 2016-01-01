Dr. Jennifer Rucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Rucci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Rucci, MD
Dr. Jennifer Rucci, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Rucci's Office Locations
Modern Home Care10130 Perimeter Pkwy Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28216 Directions (888) 849-7379
- 2 101 Cabarrus Ave E, Concord, NC 28025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Lincoln
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital
- Rutherford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Rucci, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rucci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rucci accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rucci has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
