Dr. Jennifer Rumpel, MD
Dr. Jennifer Rumpel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portage, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Community Care Network Allergy and Immunology Portage6375 US Highway 6 Ste C, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 947-6129
- St. Mary Medical Center
I liked Dr. Rumpel very much but just found out Monday she is no longer at Chesterton or with allergy specialist where did she go ?
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, German
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
