Dr. Jennifer Saenz, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Saenz, MD
Dr. Jennifer Saenz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Saenz's Office Locations
Pediatric Center At Renaissance5300 N G St Ste 140, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 686-6100
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Jennifer Saenz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saenz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saenz speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.