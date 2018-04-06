See All General Dentists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Jennifer Santoro, DDS

Cosmetic Dentistry
4.9 (155)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Santoro, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Santoro works at Village Center Dentistry in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Village Center Dentistry, Jennifer D. Santoro
    9982 SCRIPPS RANCH BLVD, San Diego, CA 92131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Ankylosis
Abscess
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Ankylosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Ankylosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosis of Tooth Chevron Icon
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bonding Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
CAD-CAM Dentistry Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Computer Imaging for Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Contouring (Dental) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Deep Bleaching Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Digital Impression System Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
e.max® Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Edentulism Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gingival Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Gingivostomatitis Chevron Icon
Gold Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Intraoral Device Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Aligners Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Light Activated Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Microsonic Dental Cleanings Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Mucositis Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Opalescence® Tooth Whitening System Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Same-Day Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Special Needs Patients-General Care Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporormandibular (TM) Therapy Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration (Resistant to Whitening) Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 155 ratings
Patient Ratings (155)
5 Star
(146)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 06, 2018
Vincent Vitale in San Diego, CA — Apr 06, 2018
About Dr. Jennifer Santoro, DDS

Specialties
  • Cosmetic Dentistry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1114158177
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Santoro, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Santoro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Santoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Santoro works at Village Center Dentistry in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Santoro’s profile.

155 patients have reviewed Dr. Santoro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santoro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.