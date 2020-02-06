Overview

Dr. Jennifer Sarayba, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Sarayba works at Eisenhower Primary Care in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.