Dr. Jennifer Sayanlar, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Foot and Ankle Surgery Associates LLC11 Overlook Rd Ste B110, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-2709
- Overlook Medical Center
Dr Jennifer always asks patients how they are doing with a smile and listens, giving you plenty of time. She explains everything and tries to do all injections with as little discomfort as possible. The staff is very nice also. I would recommend her highly. I've been seeing her for over 5 years.
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Turkish
- Newark Beth Israel
- Long Island Jewish
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Dr. Sayanlar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayanlar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayanlar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayanlar has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayanlar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sayanlar speaks Spanish and Turkish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayanlar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayanlar.
