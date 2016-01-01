Dr. Jennifer Scarozza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarozza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Scarozza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Scarozza, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Dr. Scarozza works at
Locations
Jewish Family Service of Buffalo and Erie County70 Barker St, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 883-1914
- 2 5360 Genesee St Ste 200, Bowmansville, NY 14026 Directions (716) 681-5077
- 3 463 William St, Buffalo, NY 14204 Directions (716) 895-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Scarozza, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarozza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarozza works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarozza. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarozza.
