Dr. Jennifer Schmidt, DO
Dr. Jennifer Schmidt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University.
Doctors Weight Loss Center Cary200 Keisler Dr Ste B, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 852-2132
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Schmidt is a rock star in every way. She is smart, kind, great sense of humor, timely and she listens to you. I love seeing her.
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1982676540
- Midwestern University
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.