Dr. Jennifer Schnee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Schnee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Schnee, MD
Dr. Jennifer Schnee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Schnee works at
Dr. Schnee's Office Locations
-
1
Dr L Green and Associates3001 Coral Hills Dr Ste 360, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 341-2916Monday8:15am - 4:15pmTuesday7:30am - 5:45pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schnee?
Arrived at the beautiful new office. Dr. Schnee was on time. Through exam and asked if I had any questions. Friendly and efficient
About Dr. Jennifer Schnee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780770636
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnee works at
Dr. Schnee has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schnee speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.