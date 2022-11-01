Overview of Dr. Jennifer Schreck, MD

Dr. Jennifer Schreck, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Schreck works at Palo Alto Med Foundation - SC in Santa Cruz, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.