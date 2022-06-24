Dr. Jennifer Scruggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scruggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Scruggs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Scruggs, MD
Dr. Jennifer Scruggs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Scruggs works at
Dr. Scruggs' Office Locations
T David I Wilkes MD PA9800 Baptist Health Dr Ste 600, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 221-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Scruggs is the best. Extremely kind and caring including a outstanding Surgeon. She did eyelid surgery on me,was able to keep my eye lashes from turning in to my eye causing irritation. I had little if any pain after the surgery. I highly recommend her. Excellent staff too.
About Dr. Jennifer Scruggs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1912906876
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
