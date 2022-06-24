Overview of Dr. Jennifer Scruggs, MD

Dr. Jennifer Scruggs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Scruggs works at Dr. Jennifer Scurggs Office in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.