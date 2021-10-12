Dr. Jennifer Seminerio-Diehl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seminerio-Diehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Seminerio-Diehl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL.
USF Health Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-4659Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology at Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 500, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-7028Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It took me 14 years with Crohn's Disease to find a really excellent GI doc, and she is IT. Dr. S takes a team approach, and works WITH you to make decisions about IBD treatment. She listens, hears you, explains things, and has a great touch with patients. She is also medical school faculty and heads the IBD research program at USF, so you are getting cutting edge information. Scheduling is problematic with USF Health, and waits can be long, but Dr. Seminerio is worth the minor hassles. It is rare to find such a people-centered physician, and I am finally getting IBD treatment that's working!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Gastroenterology
