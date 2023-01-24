Overview

Dr. Jennifer Semore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Canadian Valley Hospital.



Dr. Semore works at INTEGRIS Family Care Council Crossing in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Mustang, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.