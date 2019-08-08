See All Psychiatrists in Port Jefferson, NY
Dr. Jennifer Serrentino, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Port Jefferson, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Serrentino, MD

Dr. Jennifer Serrentino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Serrentino works at Jennifer Maniaci Serrentino, MD, PC in Port Jefferson, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Serrentino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jennifer Maniaci Serrentino, MD, PC
    414 Main St Ste 203A, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Serrentino, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760524284
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nyu Bellevue Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Serrentino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrentino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serrentino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serrentino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serrentino works at Jennifer Maniaci Serrentino, MD, PC in Port Jefferson, NY. View the full address on Dr. Serrentino’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrentino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrentino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrentino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrentino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

