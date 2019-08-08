Dr. Jennifer Serrentino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrentino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Serrentino, MD
Dr. Jennifer Serrentino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Jennifer Maniaci Serrentino, MD, PC414 Main St Ste 203A, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I have seen a few different psychiatrists over the years and I find Dr. Serrentino to be very thorough and also very understanding. Her fees are right in line with the industry and she is also very professional which I like. I also like the fact that she digs and tries to find out what is really going on....no 15 minutes and out with her.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1760524284
- Nyu Bellevue Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Psychiatry
